British Teen's Guilty Plea to Triple Murder Sparks National Outcry

In a shocking development that has gripped the nation, a British teenager has admitted to the brutal murder of three young girls, a crime that triggered widespread unrest across the country. Axel Rudakubana, 18, changed his plea to guilty on the first day of his trial, acknowledging his role in the horrific knife attack in northern England.

The proceedings at Liverpool Crown Court took a dramatic turn as Rudakubana, who initially pleaded not guilty, faced the weight of the charges against him. Aside from the triple murder pleas, he also confessed to 10 counts of attempted murder, painting a grim picture of the events that unfolded in July.

This unsettling case has horrified communities and raised urgent questions about safety and justice in the country, culminating in days of nationwide rioting. The guilty pleas serve as a grim testament to the brutal attack that has left a lasting impact on England's collective conscience.

(With inputs from agencies.)