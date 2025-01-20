Left Menu

Pathways to Unity: Cyprus Leaders Back New Crossings

Leaders of Cyprus met to discuss opening more crossing points along the 1974 ceasefire line to meet growing demand. Aimed at strengthening ties, the move underscores a desire for collaboration and unity on the divided island, though firm plans have yet to be announced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nicosia | Updated: 20-01-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 17:34 IST
  • Country:
  • Cyprus

In a significant move towards fostering unity, the leaders of Cyprus have expressed support for opening additional crossing points along the 1974 ceasefire line. This initiative aims to accommodate the increasing demand from the population, signaling a potential shift in Cyprus' divided landscape.

At a U.N.-hosted meeting in Nicosia, Greek Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar discussed potential new checkpoints. While pledging to facilitate people-to-people contacts and economic growth, concrete plans are still pending further discussions.

The current network of crossings sees over a million users annually, with calls for more checkpoints from both civilian and political figures. This renewed dialogue comes as a response to historical tensions following Cyprus' partition and highlights ongoing efforts for reconciliation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

