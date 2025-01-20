Pathways to Unity: Cyprus Leaders Back New Crossings

In a significant move towards fostering unity, the leaders of Cyprus have expressed support for opening additional crossing points along the 1974 ceasefire line. This initiative aims to accommodate the increasing demand from the population, signaling a potential shift in Cyprus' divided landscape.

At a U.N.-hosted meeting in Nicosia, Greek Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar discussed potential new checkpoints. While pledging to facilitate people-to-people contacts and economic growth, concrete plans are still pending further discussions.

The current network of crossings sees over a million users annually, with calls for more checkpoints from both civilian and political figures. This renewed dialogue comes as a response to historical tensions following Cyprus' partition and highlights ongoing efforts for reconciliation.

