Gruesome Cow Mutilation Sparks Outrage in Karnataka

In Uttara Kannada district's Salkodu village, miscreants beheaded a cow, cut off its legs, and mutilated its calf. The gruesome act, linked to a series of similar attacks, prompted Karnataka's Home Minister to order an inquiry, igniting political tension and concerns over a communal atmosphere in the state.

Karnataka | Updated: 20-01-2025 17:46 IST
In a shocking incident, miscreants beheaded a pregnant cow, severed its legs, and mutilated its calf in Salkodu village, Uttara Kannada. The police reported that the cow, owned by Krishna Achari, was left to graze on Sunday and found mutilated on Monday.

Authorities are investigating under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, amid rising concerns following similar attacks on cows in Karnataka. Home Minister G Parameshwara has ordered a thorough inquiry, urging the identification of individuals or groups responsible for these atrocious acts.

Political tensions have escalated, with the BJP accusing the Congress government of leniency towards extremists. BJP state president B Y Vijayendra criticized the state's response, claiming a deteriorating law and order situation and an emerging communal atmosphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)

