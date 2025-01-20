NIA Takes Charge of Gurugram Club Bombing Case

The National Investigation Agency has launched an investigation into two crude bomb explosions that occurred outside nightclubs in Gurugram, according to official sources. This action follows directives issued by the Union Home Ministry.

The NIA has assumed control of the investigation initially registered by Haryana Police, related to incidents that transpired near the nightclubs on December 10, 2024. A suspect, identified as Sachin from Meerut, was apprehended at the scene, and further arrests followed.

The blasts have been claimed by gangster Rohit Godara, an associate of Canada-based designated terrorist Goldy Brar. Brar's activities allegedly include smuggling arms and explosives via drones across borders and providing sharpshooters. Both Godara and Brar, along with others, face multiple charges including conspiring in the murder of a prominent figure in Jaipur.

(With inputs from agencies.)