Justice Served: Sanjay Roy Sentenced for Heinous Crimes Against Doctor

A Kolkata court sentenced Sanjay Roy to life imprisonment for the rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College. The crime, committed on August 9 last year, triggered nationwide protests and a prolonged legal saga.

After the crime was reported, the police arrested Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer, on August 10. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee pushed for a swift investigation, leading to CBI's involvement on August 13. The crime sparked widespread protests, including a 'Reclaim the Night' march.

Following months of legal proceedings, the court found Roy guilty, while financial fraud allegations led to investigations involving other hospital authorities. Amid protests, healthcare services were disrupted until the junior doctors' demands were partly met.

(With inputs from agencies.)