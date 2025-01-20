Left Menu

Justice Served: Sanjay Roy Sentenced for Heinous Crimes Against Doctor

Sanjay Roy has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the rape and murder of a doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College. The case sparked protests and involved a CBI investigation. The trial concluded after several legal twists, including charges of financial fraud and evidence tampering.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 20-01-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 17:49 IST
Sanjay Roy
  • Country:
  • India

A Kolkata court sentenced Sanjay Roy to life imprisonment for the rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College. The crime, committed on August 9 last year, triggered nationwide protests and a prolonged legal saga.

After the crime was reported, the police arrested Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer, on August 10. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee pushed for a swift investigation, leading to CBI's involvement on August 13. The crime sparked widespread protests, including a 'Reclaim the Night' march.

Following months of legal proceedings, the court found Roy guilty, while financial fraud allegations led to investigations involving other hospital authorities. Amid protests, healthcare services were disrupted until the junior doctors' demands were partly met.

(With inputs from agencies.)

