Chandigarh Mayoral Election Notification Overturned by High Court

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has invalidated the Chandigarh administration's decision to conduct the city's mayoral polls on January 24. This decision came in response to a petition by Aam Aadmi Party councillor Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor, currently serving as mayor, who sought to ensure the completion of his full term and advocated for transparency in the voting process.

The court ordered the city's administration to issue a new notification and hold mayoral elections after January 29. The bench, comprising Justices Sureshwar Thakur and Vikas Suri, noted that Dhalor was elected mayor on February 20 last year following a Supreme Court decision overturning previous results.

Concerns were raised over the method of voting, prompting the court to suggest reconsidering a show of hands instead of a secret ballot. The administration had previously slated nominations to close on January 20, with elections planned for January 24, for the positions of mayor, senior deputy mayor, and deputy mayor.

(With inputs from agencies.)