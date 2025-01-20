Left Menu

Chandigarh Mayoral Election Notification Overturned by High Court

The Punjab and Haryana High Court annulled the Chandigarh administration's notification to hold mayoral polls on January 24. AAP councillor Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor, seeking to complete his one-year term, pushed for transparency and voting by hands. New elections are directed to be held post-January 29.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-01-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 18:31 IST
Chandigarh Mayoral Election Notification Overturned by High Court
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has invalidated the Chandigarh administration's decision to conduct the city's mayoral polls on January 24. This decision came in response to a petition by Aam Aadmi Party councillor Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor, currently serving as mayor, who sought to ensure the completion of his full term and advocated for transparency in the voting process.

The court ordered the city's administration to issue a new notification and hold mayoral elections after January 29. The bench, comprising Justices Sureshwar Thakur and Vikas Suri, noted that Dhalor was elected mayor on February 20 last year following a Supreme Court decision overturning previous results.

Concerns were raised over the method of voting, prompting the court to suggest reconsidering a show of hands instead of a secret ballot. The administration had previously slated nominations to close on January 20, with elections planned for January 24, for the positions of mayor, senior deputy mayor, and deputy mayor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025