Justice Served: Kolkata Court's Landmark Verdict in RG Kar Hospital Case
The National Commission for Women praised a Kolkata court's life sentence for Sanjay Roy in the RG Kar Hospital rape-murder case, urging action against others on bail. The ruling followed nationwide protests and highlights the demand for accountability in heinous crimes.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 18:41 IST
- Country:
- India
The National Commission for Women (NCW) hailed a Kolkata court's life sentence for Sanjay Roy, the prime accused in the RG Kar Hospital rape-murder case.
The crime, occurring on August 9, caused national uproar, and the verdict from Judge Anirban Das was seen as a step toward justice.
While the NCW initially sought the death penalty, they praised the court's swift action, hoping it sets a precedent for future cases and calls for strict accountability for others involved.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Seoul's Snowy Showdown: Impeached President Yoon Sparks Massive Protests
Seoul Snowstorm Standoff: Protests Flaunt Polar Divides over Yoon's Arrest Warrant
Protest March in Pune: Justice for Beed Sarpanch and Police Custody Death Sought
Justice Pursued: The Beed Sarpanch Murder Investigation
Toxic Waste Disposal: Challenges Amid Protests in Pithampur