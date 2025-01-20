Left Menu

Justice Served: Kolkata Court's Landmark Verdict in RG Kar Hospital Case

The National Commission for Women praised a Kolkata court's life sentence for Sanjay Roy in the RG Kar Hospital rape-murder case, urging action against others on bail. The ruling followed nationwide protests and highlights the demand for accountability in heinous crimes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 18:41 IST
Justice Served: Kolkata Court's Landmark Verdict in RG Kar Hospital Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Commission for Women (NCW) hailed a Kolkata court's life sentence for Sanjay Roy, the prime accused in the RG Kar Hospital rape-murder case.

The crime, occurring on August 9, caused national uproar, and the verdict from Judge Anirban Das was seen as a step toward justice.

While the NCW initially sought the death penalty, they praised the court's swift action, hoping it sets a precedent for future cases and calls for strict accountability for others involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025