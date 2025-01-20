Justice Served: Kolkata Court's Landmark Verdict in RG Kar Hospital Case

The National Commission for Women (NCW) hailed a Kolkata court's life sentence for Sanjay Roy, the prime accused in the RG Kar Hospital rape-murder case.

The crime, occurring on August 9, caused national uproar, and the verdict from Judge Anirban Das was seen as a step toward justice.

While the NCW initially sought the death penalty, they praised the court's swift action, hoping it sets a precedent for future cases and calls for strict accountability for others involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)