Conflict Escalates: Chhattisgarh Encounters Intensify
In an operation against Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district, two women insurgents were killed, and a CoBRA commando was injured. The ongoing operation involves forces from Chhattisgarh and Odisha. This adds to the January toll, making it 28 Naxalites killed this month.
In a significant development, two women Naxalites were killed during an intense encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district.
The operation, aimed at curbing insurgency, saw a CoBRA commando injured; however, his injuries are reported to be minor, with his condition stable following medical attention.
This operation forms part of a broader strategy that has resulted in the neutralization of 28 Naxalites in separate incidents throughout January in Chhattisgarh.
