Left Menu

Conflict Escalates: Chhattisgarh Encounters Intensify

In an operation against Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district, two women insurgents were killed, and a CoBRA commando was injured. The ongoing operation involves forces from Chhattisgarh and Odisha. This adds to the January toll, making it 28 Naxalites killed this month.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gariaband | Updated: 20-01-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 18:58 IST
Conflict Escalates: Chhattisgarh Encounters Intensify
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, two women Naxalites were killed during an intense encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district.

The operation, aimed at curbing insurgency, saw a CoBRA commando injured; however, his injuries are reported to be minor, with his condition stable following medical attention.

This operation forms part of a broader strategy that has resulted in the neutralization of 28 Naxalites in separate incidents throughout January in Chhattisgarh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025