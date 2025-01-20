Conflict Escalates: Chhattisgarh Encounters Intensify

In a significant development, two women Naxalites were killed during an intense encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district.

The operation, aimed at curbing insurgency, saw a CoBRA commando injured; however, his injuries are reported to be minor, with his condition stable following medical attention.

This operation forms part of a broader strategy that has resulted in the neutralization of 28 Naxalites in separate incidents throughout January in Chhattisgarh.

