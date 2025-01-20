Left Menu

Kerala Police Crack Down on Illegal Foreign Nationals

Police in Kerala apprehended a Bangladeshi man, Hossain Belor, in Angamaly for illegal residency. His arrest follows the detention of Thaslima Begum, another Bangladeshi national, in Perumbavoor. Both held fake identification documents obtained from agents. Police investigations are ongoing to verify document authenticity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 20-01-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 19:07 IST
Kerala Police Crack Down on Illegal Foreign Nationals
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, Kerala Police arrested Hossain Belor, a Bangladeshi national, for illegally staying in India. The 29-year-old was apprehended in Angamaly by a team led by District Police Chief Vaibhav Saxena.

Arriving in Kerala three months prior, Hossain was found with an expired Bangladeshi passport. Investigations revealed he once stayed in Shalimar before moving to Aluva and then Angamaly, where he worked in construction.

This arrest comes in the wake of another, involving Thaslima Begum, a 28-year-old Bangladeshi woman found with fake Aadhaar and PAN cards. Both individuals reportedly crossed borders and traveled through India before settling in Kerala. Police are now verifying the authenticity of the confiscated documents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025