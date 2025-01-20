Kerala Police Crack Down on Illegal Foreign Nationals
Police in Kerala apprehended a Bangladeshi man, Hossain Belor, in Angamaly for illegal residency. His arrest follows the detention of Thaslima Begum, another Bangladeshi national, in Perumbavoor. Both held fake identification documents obtained from agents. Police investigations are ongoing to verify document authenticity.
In a significant crackdown, Kerala Police arrested Hossain Belor, a Bangladeshi national, for illegally staying in India. The 29-year-old was apprehended in Angamaly by a team led by District Police Chief Vaibhav Saxena.
Arriving in Kerala three months prior, Hossain was found with an expired Bangladeshi passport. Investigations revealed he once stayed in Shalimar before moving to Aluva and then Angamaly, where he worked in construction.
This arrest comes in the wake of another, involving Thaslima Begum, a 28-year-old Bangladeshi woman found with fake Aadhaar and PAN cards. Both individuals reportedly crossed borders and traveled through India before settling in Kerala. Police are now verifying the authenticity of the confiscated documents.
