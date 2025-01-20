Left Menu

Gaza Ceasefire Brings Hope Amidst Devastation

Following a 15-month conflict between Israel and Hamas that devastated Gaza, a ceasefire has begun, leading to a search for thousands buried under rubble. The truce, aimed at rebuilding, has allowed aid to enter, though sporadic incidents continue. The rebuilding process is expected to be extensive and costly.

Updated: 20-01-2025 19:23 IST
The dust is settling in Gaza as Palestinians embark on the arduous task of locating thousands believed buried in the rubble after a protracted 15-month conflict with Israel. The war, a debilitating affair that wrought massive devastation across the enclave, seems to have reached a tentative pause with a ceasefire agreement beginning on Sunday.

In the immediate aftermath, focus has turned to the potential for reconstruction. The Israeli military's retaliatory attacks, following a Hamas assault on October 7, 2023, led to substantial loss of life and infrastructure damage. More than 47,000 Palestinians have reportedly been killed during the conflict, according to Gaza's health ministry.

Despite sporadic incidents, including the firing of warning shots by Israelis at Gaza, aid is flowing into the enclave. Residents, like Aya Mohammad-Zaki, are hopeful as markets witness a resurgence in goods and falling prices. Rebuilding efforts, as per U.N. estimates, could consume decades and substantial financial resources, highlighting the long path ahead for recovery.

