Mystery in Nashik: Woman Found Murdered After Disappearance

A 56-year-old mentally unstable woman was discovered murdered in Nashik a day after going missing. Her body was found with evidence suggesting strangulation and an injury to her right eye. The incident occurred in the Hirawadi area, and police have initiated an investigation to identify the suspect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 20-01-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 19:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, Nashik city police reported the murder of a 56-year-old woman on Sunday. The woman had gone missing a day earlier from her residence.

Her body was discovered in front of a school in the Hirawadi area, bearing signs of strangulation and a wound to the right eye, police officials stated.

The case has been registered as murder at Panchvati police station, with preliminary inquiries pointing to an unidentified assailant. The woman's family indicated she suffered from mental instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

