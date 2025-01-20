Left Menu

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Executive Orders in Action

President-elect Donald Trump plans to implement executive orders targeting legal and illegal immigration, boost deportations, and curb birthright citizenship. Measures include declaring a national emergency at the U.S.-Mexico border, halting asylum access, and suspending the U.S. refugee resettlement program for four months.

President-elect Donald Trump, upon entering the White House, intends to enact a series of executive orders focused on immigration. These actions will include declaring a national emergency at the U.S.-Mexico border to fortify border security, chiefly through the construction of a border wall and deploying additional troops.

Among the anticipated measures, Trump is set to release a comprehensive proclamation designed to prevent asylum seekers from accessing the U.S. via the Mexican border. His administration aims to tackle illegal immigration head-on, a core promise of Trump's campaign which emphasized heightened deportation efforts.

In an effort to further restrict immigration, Trump plans to end birthright citizenship for children born in the U.S. to undocumented immigrants. Moreover, he intends to halt the U.S. refugee resettlement program for a minimum of four months, while categorizing criminal cartels as foreign terrorist organizations.

