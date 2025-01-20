Trump's Newly Proposed Executive Orders Target DEI and Gender Policies

In a bold move, President-elect Donald Trump intends to issue executive orders that will drastically reduce diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs. According to an incoming White House official, the federal government will officially only recognize two sexes: male and female. This announcement was made on Monday.

The official mentioned that further actions on DEI would follow shortly, with no specific details or timelines provided. These executive orders will ensure federal funds are no longer used to promote what the administration describes as 'gender ideology,' which includes any non-traditional views on sex and gender.

Additionally, U.S. funding for transition medical procedures will cease. It's unclear how these orders will affect the military, especially in light of Trump's earlier policy to ban transgender troops, which was later overturned by President Biden. These orders are part of a larger wave of measures, encompassing topics like immigration and energy, slated for Trump's administration as he takes office.

(With inputs from agencies.)