Tragic Incident in Indore: A Closer Look at a Possible Suicide-Murder

In a tragic event in Indore's Mhow tehsil, a woman and her four-year-old son have died in what authorities suggest could be a suicide-murder case. The family's two-month-old daughter survived the ordeal and is currently receiving medical attention, according to local police.

The incident unfolded in the village of Nanded on Sunday night. Neighbors were alerted by a child's cries, prompting them to discover the woman, identified as 28-year-old Dimple Girwal, and her son Kavyansh hanging from their home's roof. The young daughter was found on the floor, unharmed yet distressed.

Police have registered an accidental death report while thoroughly probing the case. Sub Inspector Jagdish Dawar indicated that all possible angles are being explored, with the post-mortem results awaited to provide more clarity on the situation.

