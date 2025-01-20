Tragic Incident in Indore: A Closer Look at a Possible Suicide-Murder
In Indore, Madhya Pradesh, a woman and her son passed away in what officials suspect to be a suicide-murder case. The woman's daughter survived and is receiving medical care. An accidental death report has been filed, and investigations continue to explore all possible angles of the incident.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic event in Indore's Mhow tehsil, a woman and her four-year-old son have died in what authorities suggest could be a suicide-murder case. The family's two-month-old daughter survived the ordeal and is currently receiving medical attention, according to local police.
The incident unfolded in the village of Nanded on Sunday night. Neighbors were alerted by a child's cries, prompting them to discover the woman, identified as 28-year-old Dimple Girwal, and her son Kavyansh hanging from their home's roof. The young daughter was found on the floor, unharmed yet distressed.
Police have registered an accidental death report while thoroughly probing the case. Sub Inspector Jagdish Dawar indicated that all possible angles are being explored, with the post-mortem results awaited to provide more clarity on the situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indore
- Madhya Pradesh
- suicide
- murder
- investigation
- police
- Mhow
- Dimple Girwal
- Nanded
- tragedy
ALSO READ
Rybakina Stands by Suspended Coach Amid WTA Investigation
Three crew members killed as Indian Coast Guard helicopter crashes in Gujarat's Porbandar: Police.
Protest March in Pune: Justice for Beed Sarpanch and Police Custody Death Sought
Justice Pursued: The Beed Sarpanch Murder Investigation
Unveiling the Truth Behind Sarpanch Deshmukh's Murder Investigation