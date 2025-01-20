Maharashtra Police Accused of Fake Encounter: Magistrate Report Sparks Controversy

A magistrate's inquiry has clearly implicated five Maharashtra police officers in the custodial death of Akshay Shinde, the alleged perpetrator in the Badlapur school sexual assault case. Shinde's parents claimed he was killed in a fake encounter, an allegation supported by forensic evidence, according to the report presented to the Bombay High Court.

The court reviewed the report on Monday, urging the state to file an FIR against the officers. The findings raise serious questions about the use of force by the police, as reports indicate Shinde's fingerprints were absent on the weapon he purportedly seized, and gunshot residue was not found on him.

Public prosecutor Hiten Venegaonkar was directed to inform the court which agency will handle the investigation. The report also recommended that footage from dash cameras be mandatory whenever an accused is transported, to prevent such incidents in the future.

