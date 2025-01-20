Left Menu

Maharashtra Police Accused of Fake Encounter: Magistrate Report Sparks Controversy

A magistrate's inquiry has indicted five Maharashtra policemen in the death of Akshay Shinde, accused in a sexual assault case, raising doubts on their claims of self-defence. The report suggests the encounter was staged and calls for an investigation by a designated agency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-01-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 20:29 IST
Maharashtra Police Accused of Fake Encounter: Magistrate Report Sparks Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A magistrate's inquiry has clearly implicated five Maharashtra police officers in the custodial death of Akshay Shinde, the alleged perpetrator in the Badlapur school sexual assault case. Shinde's parents claimed he was killed in a fake encounter, an allegation supported by forensic evidence, according to the report presented to the Bombay High Court.

The court reviewed the report on Monday, urging the state to file an FIR against the officers. The findings raise serious questions about the use of force by the police, as reports indicate Shinde's fingerprints were absent on the weapon he purportedly seized, and gunshot residue was not found on him.

Public prosecutor Hiten Venegaonkar was directed to inform the court which agency will handle the investigation. The report also recommended that footage from dash cameras be mandatory whenever an accused is transported, to prevent such incidents in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025