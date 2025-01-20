CCI Proposes Key Changes to Penalty Recovery Norms
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) is assessing feedback on proposed amendments to regulations governing monetary penalty recovery. These changes seek to improve clarity, efficiency, and legal certainty in alignment with current requirements. CCI Chairperson Ravneet Kaur is leading the review process, which will influence future regulatory frameworks.
- Country:
- India
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) is in the process of evaluating feedback on proposed regulatory changes that affect the method of recovering monetary penalties. This initiative commenced in November 2024 when the regulatory body invited public consultations on draft amendments.
Ravneet Kaur, the CCI Chairperson, explained that the proposed changes are intended to enhance the clarity and efficiency of the regulatory framework governing penalty recoveries. 'We are currently reviewing the stakeholder feedback, following which the proposed amendments will be gazetted,' Kaur noted in the latest quarterly newsletter.
The changes aim to provide greater legal certainty for both enterprises and individuals while ensuring seamless penalty recovery under the Competition Act. This move is part of a broader effort to align regulations with contemporary requirements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Will support Congress-led UDF in opposing Kerala Forest Act amendments: Anvar
MLA Sparks Controversy Over Forest Act Amendments in Kerala
Parliamentary Showdown: Amendments Stir Major Debate
Supreme Court to Hear Plea Against Election Rule Amendments
Virginia House Advances Landmark Amendments for Equality