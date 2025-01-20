Left Menu

CCI Proposes Key Changes to Penalty Recovery Norms

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) is assessing feedback on proposed amendments to regulations governing monetary penalty recovery. These changes seek to improve clarity, efficiency, and legal certainty in alignment with current requirements. CCI Chairperson Ravneet Kaur is leading the review process, which will influence future regulatory frameworks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 20:45 IST
CCI Proposes Key Changes to Penalty Recovery Norms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) is in the process of evaluating feedback on proposed regulatory changes that affect the method of recovering monetary penalties. This initiative commenced in November 2024 when the regulatory body invited public consultations on draft amendments.

Ravneet Kaur, the CCI Chairperson, explained that the proposed changes are intended to enhance the clarity and efficiency of the regulatory framework governing penalty recoveries. 'We are currently reviewing the stakeholder feedback, following which the proposed amendments will be gazetted,' Kaur noted in the latest quarterly newsletter.

The changes aim to provide greater legal certainty for both enterprises and individuals while ensuring seamless penalty recovery under the Competition Act. This move is part of a broader effort to align regulations with contemporary requirements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025