CCI Proposes Key Changes to Penalty Recovery Norms

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) is in the process of evaluating feedback on proposed regulatory changes that affect the method of recovering monetary penalties. This initiative commenced in November 2024 when the regulatory body invited public consultations on draft amendments.

Ravneet Kaur, the CCI Chairperson, explained that the proposed changes are intended to enhance the clarity and efficiency of the regulatory framework governing penalty recoveries. 'We are currently reviewing the stakeholder feedback, following which the proposed amendments will be gazetted,' Kaur noted in the latest quarterly newsletter.

The changes aim to provide greater legal certainty for both enterprises and individuals while ensuring seamless penalty recovery under the Competition Act. This move is part of a broader effort to align regulations with contemporary requirements.

