Trump's Day One Executive Orders: A 'Shock and Awe' Strategy

Donald Trump plans over 200 executive orders upon entering office, targeting immigration, energy, trade, gender rights, and more. Key changes include cracking down on illegal immigration, declaring energy emergencies, reviewing trade relationships, ending transgender rights in various sectors, and classifying drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 21:05 IST
In a sweeping move to solidify his new administration's agenda, Donald Trump is set to unleash over 200 executive orders as he takes office.

His orders will target several areas, including a national emergency at the U.S.-Mexico border regarding immigration and a declaration on energy aimed at bolstering American resources.

Trump's focus extends to trade, with plans to reassess U.S. dealings with China, Canada, and Mexico. His orders will also touch on social issues such as transgender rights and diversity programs, alongside efforts to tackle drug cartels and reorganize federal employment structures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

