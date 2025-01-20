Ganga's Fury: A Political and Environmental Call
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expresses concern over severe Ganga river erosion in Murshidabad, blaming the Centre for inaction. The erosion has devastated 1,500 hectares of land, affecting homes, agriculture, and infrastructure. Banerjee also addresses political tensions and a recent murder case in Malda district.
- Country:
- India
In a vehement address, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has raised an alarm over the destruction caused by the Ganga river's erosion in Murshidabad district. She accused the Centre of ignoring her government's repeated pleas for intervention as 1,500 hectares of land suffer extensive damage.
Highlighting the plight of areas like Samserganj and Dhuliyan, Banerjee pointed to the erosion's toll on residential and agricultural spaces. Banerjee criticized the central government for halting flood control programs and depriving the state of necessary funds to address the devastation.
During her visit, Banerjee emphasized the ruling party's failures in Malda by visiting the family of the recently murdered TMC leader, Dulal Sarkar, and questioning why the party consistently lost elections in the region. An arrest related to Sarkar's murder further probed internal party dynamics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
