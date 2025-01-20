Disturbing Allegations: Transgender Group and Naked Parades

Authorities are investigating a shocking incident in Bisalpur town where a group of transgender individuals allegedly mistreated two men. Police report claims that the victims' heads were shaved, and they were compelled to parade naked through the streets.

The confrontation reportedly arose when the group accused the two victims of masquerading as 'fake kinnars' at weddings to collect gifts. This accusation was met with extreme actions, leading to a police case against the group.

Prateek Dahiya, a Circle Officer in Bisalpur, stated that a case is filed for parade, obscenity, and extortion. Police have detained five suspects, affirming serious legal actions ahead to address the grave allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)