Disturbing Allegations: Transgender Group and Naked Parades
In Bisalpur town, two men were allegedly mistreated by a group of transgender individuals who shaved their heads and paraded them naked, accusing them of being 'fake kinnars.' A police investigation is underway, focusing on charges of obscenity and extortion, with five suspects detained.
Authorities are investigating a shocking incident in Bisalpur town where a group of transgender individuals allegedly mistreated two men. Police report claims that the victims' heads were shaved, and they were compelled to parade naked through the streets.
The confrontation reportedly arose when the group accused the two victims of masquerading as 'fake kinnars' at weddings to collect gifts. This accusation was met with extreme actions, leading to a police case against the group.
Prateek Dahiya, a Circle Officer in Bisalpur, stated that a case is filed for parade, obscenity, and extortion. Police have detained five suspects, affirming serious legal actions ahead to address the grave allegations.
