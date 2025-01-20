Rising Concerns: Gehlot Criticizes State Government Over Women's Safety

Left Menu

Ashok Gehlot, former Chief Minister of Rajasthan, criticizes the current state government over increasing crimes against women under BJP, highlighting a tragic incident in Bharatpur where a rape victim committed suicide. Gehlot also comments on the Centre's delayed response to farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal's hunger strike.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 20-01-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 22:00 IST
Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has publicly criticized the state's BJP government following a disturbing incident in Bharatpur, where a rape victim reportedly took her life after being ignored by local police. Gehlot argues this is indicative of a rise in crimes against women under the BJP's rule.

According to Gehlot, the victim's family asserts that law enforcement not only failed to arrest the accused but also harassed the victim, leading to her tragic decision. Gehlot condemned the incident, lamenting its occurrence in the home district of current Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma.

Gehlot also shed light on farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal's ongoing hunger strike, criticizing the BJP-led Centre for its delayed response, noting that it took over 50 days for talks to be proposed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

