High-Stakes Drama in Noida: Police Nab Five Criminals in Dual Encounters
The Noida Police arrested five criminals following two separate encounters. Lalit, involved in previous thefts, was caught with stolen items and weapons. Another group of four, including Nepalese nationals, was arrested after a paint shop burglary. Stolen cash and weapons were recovered, and all suspects were hospitalized.
In a dramatic turn of events, Noida Police apprehended five criminals in two separate incidents on Monday, underscoring the region's persistent battle against crime.
The first encounter unfolded when officers from Phase-II police station confronted a suspect on a motorcycle. Despite an attempt to escape, 30-year-old Lalit from Bulandshahr was captured after exchanging fire with the police. Lalit, who has 17 past cases, was armed with a country-made pistol and rode a stolen motorcycle. He was hospitalized following his arrest.
In a subsequent operation, officers from Sector 24 engaged in a gunfight with four criminals accused of burglarizing a paint shop and stealing a substantial amount of money. The suspects, including Jahar Singh and his accomplices, were injured and detained, with significant evidence and stolen goods recovered. The police's swift action highlights their commitment to maintaining law and order.
(With inputs from agencies.)
