Tragic End for Activist: The Fight Against Illegal Mining

Social activist K Jagbar Ali, known for opposing illegal mining in Thirumayam, was murdered. Four suspects, including a stone quarry owner, were arrested. Initially deemed an accident, police investigations revealed it to be premeditated. The incident prompted political and public demands for justice and action against illegal mining.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 20-01-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 22:41 IST
Tragic End for Activist: The Fight Against Illegal Mining
K Jagbar Ali, a social activist dedicated to combating illegal mining in Thirumayam, was tragically murdered in what police now identify as a premeditated crime.

On January 17, Ali was killed while returning from a mosque. Initial investigations labeled his death an accident, but further inquiry uncovered involvement from local stone quarry operators.

The murder has sparked political uproar, with Tamil Nadu Law Minister S Regupathy announcing the swift arrest of four suspects. Politicians and parties like AIADMK and CPI have called for strict action against both the murder and the ongoing illegal mining operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

