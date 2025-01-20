Mystery Surrounds Woman's Death in Mumbai Hotel

A 60-year-old woman, identified as Vinauti Mehtan, was discovered deceased in her room at a luxury hotel in Nariman Point, south Mumbai, authorities reported on Monday.

The discovery was made after Mehtan failed to respond to knocks on her door or calls over a 24-hour period, leading hotel staff to notify the Marine Drive police.

Preliminary investigations show no sign of injury or foul play, but a forensic analysis is pending to ascertain the cause of death. An accidental death report has been filed, and further inquiries are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)