Left Menu

Mystery Surrounds Woman's Death in Mumbai Hotel

A 60-year-old woman named Vinauti Mehtan was found dead in a five-star hotel in south Mumbai, with no visible injuries. Police are investigating the incident as an accidental death, awaiting forensic analysis to determine the cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-01-2025 23:23 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 23:23 IST
Mystery Surrounds Woman's Death in Mumbai Hotel
woman
  • Country:
  • India

A 60-year-old woman, identified as Vinauti Mehtan, was discovered deceased in her room at a luxury hotel in Nariman Point, south Mumbai, authorities reported on Monday.

The discovery was made after Mehtan failed to respond to knocks on her door or calls over a 24-hour period, leading hotel staff to notify the Marine Drive police.

Preliminary investigations show no sign of injury or foul play, but a forensic analysis is pending to ascertain the cause of death. An accidental death report has been filed, and further inquiries are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025