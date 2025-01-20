Unveiling Decades of Silence: The Bolzano-Brixen Clergy Abuse Scandal

On Monday, a damning independent report surfaced, revealing decades of clergy abuse within the Bolzano-Brixen diocese in northern Italy. The comprehensive document, spanning from 1964 to 2023, uncovers a longer period of systemic abuse than previously documented by Italian Church reports.

The diocese, located in the German-speaking South Tyrol province, distinguished itself by being proactive on the issue, notably establishing an abuse reporting office in 2010. Commissioned by a German law firm, the 631-page report cites 67 potential abuse situations linked to 41 priests, representing 4.1% of the area's clergy. Alarmingly, many cases went unpunished due to the statute of limitations.

The report highlights systemic failures within the Church and the lengthy silence surrounding these crimes. Though the number of abuse reports decreased after the 1980s, the authors warn this might signify unreported cases rather than a decline in incidents, stressing the need for continued vigilance. The global Catholic Church faces ongoing challenges in addressing clerical abuse scandals, tarnishing its credibility and leading to significant financial repercussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)