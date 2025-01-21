Left Menu

Pope Francis Dissolves Scandal-Ridden Catholic Community

Pope Francis has dissolved the Sodalitium Christianae Vitae, a Catholic religious community based in Peru, due to allegations of sexual and psychological abuse by its founder, Luis Fernando Figari, and other members. This decision comes after years of investigations by both the Vatican and Peruvian authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 00:04 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 00:04 IST
Pope Francis Dissolves Scandal-Ridden Catholic Community

Pope Francis has taken the rare step of dissolving the Sodalitium Christianae Vitae, a Catholic religious community, amid allegations of sexual and psychological abuse by its founder, Luis Fernando Figari, and other members. The group, spanning South America and the U.S., confirmed its dissolution this week but provided no explanation.

Founded in Peru in 1971 and later recognized by Pope John Paul II in 1997, the Sodalitium had been under scrutiny for a decade. Investigations by both Peruvian prosecutors and the Vatican detailed abuses committed against minors and adults. A 2017 report identified at least 19 minors and 10 adults as victims.

This move aligns with Pope Francis's ongoing efforts to address sexual abuse within the Church, a key priority of his tenure. Despite establishing the first papal commission on the issue, questions about its effectiveness persist among survivor groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025