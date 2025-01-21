Pope Francis Dissolves Scandal-Ridden Catholic Community

Pope Francis has taken the rare step of dissolving the Sodalitium Christianae Vitae, a Catholic religious community, amid allegations of sexual and psychological abuse by its founder, Luis Fernando Figari, and other members. The group, spanning South America and the U.S., confirmed its dissolution this week but provided no explanation.

Founded in Peru in 1971 and later recognized by Pope John Paul II in 1997, the Sodalitium had been under scrutiny for a decade. Investigations by both Peruvian prosecutors and the Vatican detailed abuses committed against minors and adults. A 2017 report identified at least 19 minors and 10 adults as victims.

This move aligns with Pope Francis's ongoing efforts to address sexual abuse within the Church, a key priority of his tenure. Despite establishing the first papal commission on the issue, questions about its effectiveness persist among survivor groups.

