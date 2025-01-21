Digital Deception: Youth Arrested for Rs 2.27 Crore Scam

A 19-year-old man from Jaipur has been arrested by the Uttarakhand Special Task Force for orchestrating a cyber scam involving Rs 2.27 crore. The arrest comes after a Dehradun resident fell victim to a fraudulent scheme.

The accused, identified as Neeraj Bhatt, allegedly posed as an officer from the Cyber Crime Department of the Mumbai Police. He convinced the victim that there was an arrest warrant against him related to money laundering and coerced him into transferring funds to clear his name.

The crime came to light after the victim reported his ordeal to the police, who used digital forensics and bank records to trace the perpetrator's location. The investigation revealed that Bhatt was part of a larger cybercriminal network, exploiting individuals through elaborate digital scams.

(With inputs from agencies.)