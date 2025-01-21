Left Menu

Ukrainian Drone Sparks Fire at Russian Oil Depot Again

A Ukrainian drone caused a fire at an oil storage depot in Russia's Voronezh region. The regional governor reported no casualties, and emergency services are addressing the situation. This is the latest in a series of drone attacks targeting Russian oil depots by Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 01:49 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 01:49 IST
A falling Ukrainian drone has ignited another fire at an oil storage depot in the southern Russian region of Voronezh, according to the regional governor late Monday.

Alexander Gusev, posting on the Telegram messaging app, noted there were no casualties in the Liskinsky district and affirmed that emergency crews will move to control the fire's spread as soon as conditions permit. Several drones had been neutralized.

Last week, a similar drone attack led to a fire at the same site, marking part of a pattern with multiple Russian oil depots being targeted by Ukrainian drones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

