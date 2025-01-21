Trump's Bold Moves: Executive Orders on Energy and Immigration

U.S. President Donald Trump announced a robust agenda of executive orders intended to establish his policy priorities. His plans span several sectors including immigration, energy, and trade.

On immigration, Trump is set to declare the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border a national emergency, aiming to intensify deportations and reduce asylum eligibility. The energy sector will see a national emergency declaration as well, focusing on boosting oil reserves and energy exports.

Trade measures include evaluating international deals and potentially imposing tariffs. The actions could cause significant shifts, influencing economic growth and international relations. Trump's administration also targets programs on diversity and transgender rights.

