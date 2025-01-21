Left Menu

Trump's Bold Moves: Executive Orders on Energy and Immigration

Donald Trump plans a series of executive orders to mark his administration's stance on immigration, energy, and trade. Highlights include declaring national emergencies on immigration and energy, revoking environmental agreements, and revising trade tariffs. The implications include increased deportations and modifications in energy exports and tariffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 01:57 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 01:57 IST
Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump announced a robust agenda of executive orders intended to establish his policy priorities. His plans span several sectors including immigration, energy, and trade.

On immigration, Trump is set to declare the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border a national emergency, aiming to intensify deportations and reduce asylum eligibility. The energy sector will see a national emergency declaration as well, focusing on boosting oil reserves and energy exports.

Trade measures include evaluating international deals and potentially imposing tariffs. The actions could cause significant shifts, influencing economic growth and international relations. Trump's administration also targets programs on diversity and transgender rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

