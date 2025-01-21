Trump's Bold New Executive Actions: Day One Unpacked

On his first day back in office, President Donald Trump is poised to enforce a torrent of executive orders, aligning with his 'America First' agenda. The slew of actions, ranging from symbolic landmark renaming to substantial regulatory changes, signals a swift implementation of his campaign promises.

In a dramatic shift, Trump plans to roll back diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, alongside protections for transgender individuals. Immigration policies will see a return to his first-term strategies, with a renewed national emergency at the US-Mexico border and an end to birthright citizenship in the pipeline.

Energy independence and economic relaxation are priority areas as Trump aims to cut regulatory red tape for oil and natural gas and calls for a comprehensive government strategy to combat inflationary pressures. While threats of tariffs and pardons for January 6 convicts linger, his actions could redefine numerous sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)