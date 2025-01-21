Trump's Trade Strategy: The Method Behind the Memo

In a much-anticipated move, President Donald Trump is set to release a comprehensive trade memorandum on Monday, focusing on the United States' trade relations with China, Canada, and Mexico. A senior official from the Trump administration confirmed that the memo would direct federal agencies to assess these relationships.

Despite previous rhetoric on imposing immediate tariffs, the new direction suggests a calculated approach, prompting a relief rally in global stock markets and a depreciating U.S. dollar. The memo seeks to analyze and address persistent trade deficits, with special scrutiny towards China and North American neighbors, without declaring new tariffs right away.

The official highlighted that the memo is a strategic move to investigate unfair trade and currency policies of other nations. While the announcement doesn't include immediate tariffs, it underscores the importance of reassessing existing trade agreements and ensuring compliance with past deals, such as Beijing's 2020 trade commitments.

