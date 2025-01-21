Left Menu

Humanitarian Efforts Surge Amid Gaza Ceasefire Challenges

Over 900 aid trucks entered Gaza after a recent ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Despite challenges, efforts continue to meet the 600-truck daily target. UN Secretary-General stresses the need for improved logistics and safety. Coordination among involved parties is crucial for effective humanitarian aid delivery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 03:27 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 03:27 IST
On Monday, more than 900 aid trucks entered the Gaza Strip after the second day of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA). This follows 15 months of conflict, during which aid access became severely restricted.

The ceasefire agreement mandates that 600 truckloads of aid must enter Gaza each day for six weeks, with half directed to the north. Despite these efforts, the process of delivering and distributing aid remains fraught with difficulties, as looting and gang activity impact supply security and logistical coordination.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has described the humanitarian situation in Gaza as "catastrophic," urging for rapid and secure humanitarian access. Coordination with Israel and Hamas, alongside swift issuance of necessary permits, is vital to ensure the smooth flow of aid and restoration of public order in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

