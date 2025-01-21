Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate
The Senate passed the Laken Riley Act, a bill requiring federal authorities to detain migrants accused of crimes like theft and violence. Named after a Georgia student, the measure aligns with President Trump's immigration crackdown, sparking intense debate over its financial and humanitarian implications.
In a move signaling alignment with President Donald Trump's immigration priorities, the Senate on Monday approved the Laken Riley Act. The legislation mandates the detention of migrants accused of crimes such as theft, marking Trump's first legislative victory since his inauguration.
The bill, which passed 64-35 with bipartisan support, represents a significant shift towards stricter immigration enforcement. Named after a murdered nursing student, it capitalizes on growing support for tougher border security measures.
Despite lacking funding, critics argue the act will strain resources and harm legal immigrants. The Republican-led proposal faces hurdles in securing necessary financing, with potential costs projected at USD 83 billion over three years.
