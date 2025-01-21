Trump's Bold Return-to-Office Directive Targets Federal Workforce

In a controversial move, President Donald Trump has signed an executive order requiring federal employees to return to full-time office work. The announcement was made before a cheering crowd at Washington's Capital One Arena, marking a significant departure from the prevalent remote work trend spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The policy has been seen by some supporters as a method to streamline the civil service, potentially replacing seasoned workers with loyal Trump allies. In a concise statement on the White House website, Trump directed agency heads to take immediate action to end remote work practices. However, exemptions may be made at the discretion of department leaders.

The return-to-office order coincides with a hiring freeze and the formation of the Department of Government Efficiency, aiming to reduce federal government size significantly. Tesla's CEO Elon Musk, who leads this efficiency initiative, suggested that the end of remote work could inspire voluntary resignations, an outcome Trump's team appears to welcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)