Trump's Bold Return-to-Office Directive Targets Federal Workforce

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order mandating the return of federal workers to pre-pandemic office attendance, prompting concerns of civil service reduction. This order is part of a broader strategy to streamline government operations, potentially pushing employees towards resignation, with Tesla's Elon Musk supporting the initiative.

Updated: 21-01-2025 05:57 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 05:57 IST
In a controversial move, President Donald Trump has signed an executive order requiring federal employees to return to full-time office work. The announcement was made before a cheering crowd at Washington's Capital One Arena, marking a significant departure from the prevalent remote work trend spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The policy has been seen by some supporters as a method to streamline the civil service, potentially replacing seasoned workers with loyal Trump allies. In a concise statement on the White House website, Trump directed agency heads to take immediate action to end remote work practices. However, exemptions may be made at the discretion of department leaders.

The return-to-office order coincides with a hiring freeze and the formation of the Department of Government Efficiency, aiming to reduce federal government size significantly. Tesla's CEO Elon Musk, who leads this efficiency initiative, suggested that the end of remote work could inspire voluntary resignations, an outcome Trump's team appears to welcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

