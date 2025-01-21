Left Menu

Lina Khan: A Former Antitrust Enforcer's Legacy at the FTC

Lina Khan, former head of the U.S. FTC, will resign in the coming weeks. Known for her aggressive antitrust stance, Khan challenged many mergers, including Amazon and Microsoft. Her tenure highlighted issues with Big Tech, reshaping antitrust enforcement. Khan's initiatives often faced resistance, some leading to court reversals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 06:27 IST
Lina Khan, a formidable figure in antitrust enforcement, is set to resign from her role as head of the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC). During her tenure under former President Joe Biden, Khan actively challenged major corporate mergers while safeguarding consumer and worker interests against corporate domination.

Khan's noteworthy actions include lawsuits against Amazon, investigations into Microsoft, and blocking significant mergers such as Kroger's $25-billion buyout of Albertsons. Her 2017 paper on Amazon spotlighted monopoly concerns previously overlooked by antitrust laws focused solely on consumer pricing impact.

As Republican Andrew Ferguson takes over the FTC chair, the organization's dynamics shift to a temporary stalemate, awaiting the Senate's approval of Mark Meador. Khan's departure concludes a contentious era marked by both ambitious reforms and legal challenges.



