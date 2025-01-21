Lina Khan: A Former Antitrust Enforcer's Legacy at the FTC

Lina Khan, a formidable figure in antitrust enforcement, is set to resign from her role as head of the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC). During her tenure under former President Joe Biden, Khan actively challenged major corporate mergers while safeguarding consumer and worker interests against corporate domination.

Khan's noteworthy actions include lawsuits against Amazon, investigations into Microsoft, and blocking significant mergers such as Kroger's $25-billion buyout of Albertsons. Her 2017 paper on Amazon spotlighted monopoly concerns previously overlooked by antitrust laws focused solely on consumer pricing impact.

As Republican Andrew Ferguson takes over the FTC chair, the organization's dynamics shift to a temporary stalemate, awaiting the Senate's approval of Mark Meador. Khan's departure concludes a contentious era marked by both ambitious reforms and legal challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)