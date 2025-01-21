Trump Halts TikTok Ban: Delays Enforcement with Executive Order

In a move that temporarily stalls a looming ban, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Monday delaying the enforcement of the TikTok ban by 75 days. The decision gives the administration time to assess the appropriate actions regarding the popular short-video app.

The order specifically instructs the attorney general to refrain from enforcing the ban, highlighting the need for deliberation. Correspondingly, it directs the Justice Department to send notices to tech giants such as Apple, Alphabet's Google, and Oracle, assuring them of no legal breaches during the specified period.

When questioned about the implications of the order, President Trump remarked, "just gave me the right to sell it or close it," indicating an ongoing evaluation process requiring a decisive conclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)