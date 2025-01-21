Left Menu

Trump Halts TikTok Ban: Delays Enforcement with Executive Order

U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order delaying the TikTok ban by 75 days. The order provides time to assess the app's situation. The directive instructed the attorney general not to enforce the ban, and communicated with companies like Apple and Google to ensure no violations occurred.

Updated: 21-01-2025 07:10 IST
Trump Halts TikTok Ban: Delays Enforcement with Executive Order
In a move that temporarily stalls a looming ban, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Monday delaying the enforcement of the TikTok ban by 75 days. The decision gives the administration time to assess the appropriate actions regarding the popular short-video app.

The order specifically instructs the attorney general to refrain from enforcing the ban, highlighting the need for deliberation. Correspondingly, it directs the Justice Department to send notices to tech giants such as Apple, Alphabet's Google, and Oracle, assuring them of no legal breaches during the specified period.

When questioned about the implications of the order, President Trump remarked, "just gave me the right to sell it or close it," indicating an ongoing evaluation process requiring a decisive conclusion.

