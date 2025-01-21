Bihar Man Sues Rahul Gandhi for Milk Spill Over Shock

A resident of Bihar has taken the unusual step of filing a lawsuit against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, following an incident in which he claims a controversial remark by the politician led to a financial loss.

Mukesh Chaudhary, from Samastipur district, alleges that Gandhi's comments about fighting against the Indian state left him so shocked that he inadvertently dropped a pail containing five liters of milk, valued at Rs 50 per liter.

Chaudhary has petitioned the civil court of Rosera sub-division, arguing that Gandhi's words amounted to sedition and seeking action under various BNS sections. It remains unclear whether the court has admitted the petition.

(With inputs from agencies.)