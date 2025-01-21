Left Menu

Trump's Bold Immigration Shift: Reviving Border Wall and More

President Donald Trump has implemented new executive orders to enhance border security, reminiscent of policies from his first term. These include the controversial 'Remain in Mexico' policy and proposals to end birthright citizenship. The agenda signals challenges and changes for immigration, affecting thousands awaiting asylum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-01-2025 09:11 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 09:11 IST
In his latest move to reshape U.S. immigration policy, President Donald Trump has signed executive orders to strengthen border security, reviving several initiatives from his first term. As these orders come into effect, their impact on immigration remains a contentious issue.

Among the revived policies is the 'Remain in Mexico' initiative, forcing asylum-seekers to wait south of the border during U.S. court proceedings. Trump also aims to end automatic citizenship for those born in the country, a move sure to face legal hurdles.

These immigration shifts have sparked legal and logistical challenges, with critics warning of increased risks to migrants. Despite the controversies, the administration is pressing forward, illustrating the stark contrast in policies when compared to the previous administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

