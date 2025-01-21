Dreams Derailed: The Abrupt End of CBP One App Leaves Migrants Stranded

Migrants hailing from Haiti, Venezuela, and various countries found their hopes dashed as the CBP One app, which had enabled legal U.S. entry, was abruptly discontinued. Scheduled to ease border crossings, the app was essential for many seeking asylum.

Scheduled appointments for thousands were canceled without recourse, replacing excitement with despair. Now, individuals like Maria Mercado and Jairol Polo face uncertainty at daunting border barriers, longing for hope and a future in the United States.

CBP One's termination signals a shift in U.S. immigration policy, rekindling the 'Remain in Mexico' directive, and minimizing legal avenues while potentially increasing illegal border crossings. Migrant shelters in Mexico remain bustling with those left waiting for another chance.

