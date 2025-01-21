Left Menu

Dreams Derailed: The Abrupt End of CBP One App Leaves Migrants Stranded

The abrupt termination of the CBP One app, which facilitated legal entry into the U.S. for nearly a million migrants, has left countless individuals from Haiti, Venezuela, and beyond stranded at the Mexican border. Scheduled appointments were abruptly canceled, leaving migrants in despair and uncertainty.

Migrants hailing from Haiti, Venezuela, and various countries found their hopes dashed as the CBP One app, which had enabled legal U.S. entry, was abruptly discontinued. Scheduled to ease border crossings, the app was essential for many seeking asylum.

Scheduled appointments for thousands were canceled without recourse, replacing excitement with despair. Now, individuals like Maria Mercado and Jairol Polo face uncertainty at daunting border barriers, longing for hope and a future in the United States.

CBP One's termination signals a shift in U.S. immigration policy, rekindling the 'Remain in Mexico' directive, and minimizing legal avenues while potentially increasing illegal border crossings. Migrant shelters in Mexico remain bustling with those left waiting for another chance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

