Controversy Unveiled: Najib Razak's Pursuit of House Arrest Document Sparks Legal Battle

The Malaysian Attorney General's Chambers is moving to restrict public discussions about a controversial judicial review linked to former Prime Minister Najib Razak. The review concerns an alleged document that purportedly allows Najib to serve his remaining prison sentence under house arrest, according to the state news agency Bernama.

Najib, currently serving time for his involvement in the notorious 1MDB scandal, is fighting in court to prove the existence of an 'addendum order' from the previous king. This document supposedly entitles him to home detention, a claim he asserts has been overlooked by authorities.

Despite the former king's palace confirming the document's existence through a letter, Malaysian officials maintain there is no record of it. The case, drawing immense public interest, will continue to unfold as Najib remains on trial for other related corruption charges.

