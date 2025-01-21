Deadly Clash on Odisha-Chhattisgarh Border: 14 Maoists Killed
In a significant operation along the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border, 14 Maoists have been killed. The ongoing joint effort by state police and the CRPF claimed 12 lives on Tuesday, with an earlier encounter leading to the deaths of two women Maoists on Monday. Arms and ammunition were seized.
A violent confrontation on the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border has resulted in the deaths of 14 Maoists, marking a critical point in a joint crackdown on left-wing extremism. Security forces from both states, supported by the Central Reserve Police Force, engaged in intense exchanges of fire.
Two women Maoists were killed in operations on Monday, and in the latest encounter, 12 more Maoists were neutralized in the dense forests near the border, just kilometers away from the Nuapada district of Odisha. This operation reflects a sustained effort against Maoist activities in the region.
Authorities reported that a large cache of arms and ammunition was recovered during the raids. Further Maoist casualties are expected as the operation continues to unfold in the challenging terrain of Kularighat reserve forest.
