Left Menu

Deadly Clash on Odisha-Chhattisgarh Border: 14 Maoists Killed

In a significant operation along the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border, 14 Maoists have been killed. The ongoing joint effort by state police and the CRPF claimed 12 lives on Tuesday, with an earlier encounter leading to the deaths of two women Maoists on Monday. Arms and ammunition were seized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 21-01-2025 10:53 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 10:21 IST
Deadly Clash on Odisha-Chhattisgarh Border: 14 Maoists Killed
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A violent confrontation on the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border has resulted in the deaths of 14 Maoists, marking a critical point in a joint crackdown on left-wing extremism. Security forces from both states, supported by the Central Reserve Police Force, engaged in intense exchanges of fire.

Two women Maoists were killed in operations on Monday, and in the latest encounter, 12 more Maoists were neutralized in the dense forests near the border, just kilometers away from the Nuapada district of Odisha. This operation reflects a sustained effort against Maoist activities in the region.

Authorities reported that a large cache of arms and ammunition was recovered during the raids. Further Maoist casualties are expected as the operation continues to unfold in the challenging terrain of Kularighat reserve forest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025