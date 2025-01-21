Illegal Entry & Knife Attack: The Capture of Shariful Islam
Shariful Islam, a Bangladeshi national, was arrested for a knife attack on actor Saif Ali Khan. He illegally entered India, using false documentation to settle in Mumbai. The police detained him in Thane following an investigation revealing his immigration and employment details.
Bangladeshi national Shariful Islam was arrested for a knife attack on Saif Ali Khan, after entering India illegally using falsified documents, police reported. Islam was apprehended from Thane following the incident at the Bollywood actor's Bandra residence.
The suspect crossed into India via the Dawki River, assuming the identity of Vijay Das while using an Aadhaar card belonging to a West Bengal resident to obtain a SIM card. He later migrated to Mumbai seeking employment.
In Mumbai, Islam secured work in places willing to overlook documentation, facilitated by a labor contractor. His activity came under scrutiny after multiple calls were traced back to Bangladesh. Islam is currently in police custody following a magistrate's decision.
