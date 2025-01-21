Left Menu

Illegal Entry & Knife Attack: The Capture of Shariful Islam

Shariful Islam, a Bangladeshi national, was arrested for a knife attack on actor Saif Ali Khan. He illegally entered India, using false documentation to settle in Mumbai. The police detained him in Thane following an investigation revealing his immigration and employment details.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-01-2025 12:45 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 12:45 IST
Illegal Entry & Knife Attack: The Capture of Shariful Islam
  • Country:
  • India

Bangladeshi national Shariful Islam was arrested for a knife attack on Saif Ali Khan, after entering India illegally using falsified documents, police reported. Islam was apprehended from Thane following the incident at the Bollywood actor's Bandra residence.

The suspect crossed into India via the Dawki River, assuming the identity of Vijay Das while using an Aadhaar card belonging to a West Bengal resident to obtain a SIM card. He later migrated to Mumbai seeking employment.

In Mumbai, Islam secured work in places willing to overlook documentation, facilitated by a labor contractor. His activity came under scrutiny after multiple calls were traced back to Bangladesh. Islam is currently in police custody following a magistrate's decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025