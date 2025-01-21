Left Menu

Trump's Controversial Executive Orders: Pardons, Immigration Overhaul, and More

Former U.S. President Donald Trump signed a slew of executive orders on his first day back in office, including pardons for individuals involved in the Capitol riot, declaring illegal immigration a national emergency, and revoking Biden's executive actions. The orders cover topics from energy to free speech.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump wasted no time as he returned to office, signing numerous executive orders that dramatically shift various policy directions. These include controversial pardons, immigration crackdowns, and revoking Biden-era actions.

One of the most notable orders involved granting pardons to about 1,500 individuals associated with the Capitol riot. Additionally, Trump's immigration orders declared a national emergency at the U.S.-Mexico border and suspended the U.S. refugee resettlement program.

In a flurry of actions, Trump also repealed Biden's executive orders on diversity, energy, and climate, among others, while declaring a national energy emergency to boost oil and gas production.

