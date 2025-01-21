Left Menu

Police Chase Ends in Arrest After Social Media Gun Video

A man was arrested following a police chase after allegedly posting a video of himself firing gunshots. The incident began when a car evaded a police checkpoint, resulting in police returning fire and injuring one suspect. The arrested individual, Sagar, implicated an accomplice, Navneet, in recording the video.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 21-01-2025 14:04 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 13:18 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man found himself under arrest after a high-speed chase with police, prompted by posting a video of firing gunshots on social media. The arrest, following an encounter on Tuesday, led to new developments in the investigation.

The chase began when a checkpoint was evaded by a vehicle with missing license plates, forcing a pursuit that ended when the car crashed into a culvert. The two men inside initiated an exchange of fire with the police.

Superintendent Rakesh Kumar Mishra confirmed the arrest of Sagar, injured in the leg, with efforts now focusing on his accomplice, Navneet. The car, along with firearms, was seized, with police registering a case under the Arms Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

