Police Chase Ends in Arrest After Social Media Gun Video
A man was arrested following a police chase after allegedly posting a video of himself firing gunshots. The incident began when a car evaded a police checkpoint, resulting in police returning fire and injuring one suspect. The arrested individual, Sagar, implicated an accomplice, Navneet, in recording the video.
- Country:
- India
A man found himself under arrest after a high-speed chase with police, prompted by posting a video of firing gunshots on social media. The arrest, following an encounter on Tuesday, led to new developments in the investigation.
The chase began when a checkpoint was evaded by a vehicle with missing license plates, forcing a pursuit that ended when the car crashed into a culvert. The two men inside initiated an exchange of fire with the police.
Superintendent Rakesh Kumar Mishra confirmed the arrest of Sagar, injured in the leg, with efforts now focusing on his accomplice, Navneet. The car, along with firearms, was seized, with police registering a case under the Arms Act.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- arrest
- police
- chase
- guns
- social media
- enforcement
- suspect
- investigation
- video
- evidence
ALSO READ
Bengaluru on Alert: Suspected HMPV Case in Infant
Actress Honey Rose Files Complaint Against Obscene Social Media Remarks
Man Accused of Threatening Maharashtra Deputy CM in Social Media Post
Prime Suspect in Journalist's Murder Arrested: Inside the Case
TN Raj Bhavan removes social media post on certain developments in State Assembly.