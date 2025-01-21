Closure Report in Wankhede's Caste-Based Complaint: Lack of Evidence Against Nawab Malik
The Mumbai police plan to file a closure report due to insufficient evidence in Sameer Wankhede's complaint against Nawab Malik under the Atrocities Act. Wankhede had alleged defamation based on caste, following Malik's son's arrest. The court left open the option for further legal steps.
The Bombay High Court has been informed by the Mumbai police of their intention to submit a closure report in a case involving Sameer Wankhede's accusation against Nawab Malik, citing insufficient evidence.
Wankhede, a former NCB zonal director, alleged that Malik made defamatory remarks based on his caste after the 2021 arrest of Malik's son-in-law in a narcotics case. He pursued legal action under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
The court observed that given the police's stance, there was no further actionable issue, but it permitted Wankhede to explore legal options if he wished to contest the closure report.
