Closure Report in Wankhede's Caste-Based Complaint: Lack of Evidence Against Nawab Malik

The Bombay High Court has been informed by the Mumbai police of their intention to submit a closure report in a case involving Sameer Wankhede's accusation against Nawab Malik, citing insufficient evidence.

Wankhede, a former NCB zonal director, alleged that Malik made defamatory remarks based on his caste after the 2021 arrest of Malik's son-in-law in a narcotics case. He pursued legal action under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The court observed that given the police's stance, there was no further actionable issue, but it permitted Wankhede to explore legal options if he wished to contest the closure report.

(With inputs from agencies.)