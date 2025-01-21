Court Orders FIR After Pregnant Woman's Assault Over Witchcraft Suspicion

In a significant legal development, a court has directed police authorities to file an FIR against four individuals accused of violently attacking a pregnant woman, leading to her miscarriage. The incident, which took place in Ranipur, Bhelupur, was allegedly driven by suspicion of witchcraft.

Special Chief Judicial Magistrate Ashwani Kumar issued the order following a plea by the victim, Poonam Kumari. She claimed through her attorney, Vikas Singh, that although the attack was reported, police inaction necessitated a court approach.

The victim detailed the attack, which included verbal abuse and physical assault by the suspects, identified as Gautam Bind and his associates. With a brick thrown at her stomach, Poonam suffered a miscarriage. The court, taking the allegations seriously, has called for swift police action.

