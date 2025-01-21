Enhanced Security Measures Set for Republic Day Celebrations

Inspector General of Police, V K Birdi, has announced comprehensive security measures for Republic Day celebrations in Kashmir, ensuring a smooth event.

This year's key function will unfold in Jammu, under the supervision of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, and will feature Chief Minister Omar Abdullah as the chief guest.

Meanwhile, in the Kashmir valley, festivities will be centered at Bakshi Stadium, with Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary officiating over the proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)