Enhanced Security Measures Set for Republic Day Celebrations

The Inspector General of Police, V K Birdi, announced multi-tier security arrangements for the Republic Day celebrations in Kashmir. The main event will be in Jammu, presided over by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. In Kashmir valley, the event is scheduled at Bakshi Stadium.
Inspector General of Police, V K Birdi, has announced comprehensive security measures for Republic Day celebrations in Kashmir, ensuring a smooth event.
This year's key function will unfold in Jammu, under the supervision of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, and will feature Chief Minister Omar Abdullah as the chief guest.
Meanwhile, in the Kashmir valley, festivities will be centered at Bakshi Stadium, with Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary officiating over the proceedings.
