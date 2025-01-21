Unified Code of Conduct: Reinforcing Legislative Dignity

During the 85th All India Presiding Officers Conference, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla stressed the importance of enforcing a code of conduct for lawmakers to preserve the dignity of legislative bodies.

Birla's comments come amidst ongoing disruptions within legislative sessions, highlighting the need for decorum. He also announced plans to integrate technology for enhanced efficiency in parliamentary work.

Furthermore, Birla revealed that parliamentary debates from 1947 onwards would be made accessible in 22 languages, promoting inclusivity and expanding the reach of legislative discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)