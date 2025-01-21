Left Menu

Unified Code of Conduct: Reinforcing Legislative Dignity

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla emphasized the necessity for a code of conduct for lawmakers to maintain the dignity of legislative bodies during the 85th All India Presiding Officers Conference. He advocated for increased technological integration for efficiency and announced efforts to provide parliamentary debate access in multiple languages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 21-01-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 14:59 IST
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

During the 85th All India Presiding Officers Conference, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla stressed the importance of enforcing a code of conduct for lawmakers to preserve the dignity of legislative bodies.

Birla's comments come amidst ongoing disruptions within legislative sessions, highlighting the need for decorum. He also announced plans to integrate technology for enhanced efficiency in parliamentary work.

Furthermore, Birla revealed that parliamentary debates from 1947 onwards would be made accessible in 22 languages, promoting inclusivity and expanding the reach of legislative discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

