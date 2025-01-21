Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Urges Caution Near India-Bangladesh Border

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addressed locals in Malda district, emphasizing the BSF's role in securing the India-Bangladesh border. She urged residents to avoid border areas amid tensions following a clash. Banerjee also urged vigilance against infiltration and expressed hope for improved India-Bangladesh relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 21-01-2025 15:03 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 15:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has highlighted the responsibility of the Border Security Force (BSF) in maintaining security along the India-Bangladesh border. Speaking in Malda district, she advised locals to avoid visiting border areas amid concerns over recent tensions.

The tensions stem from an altercation between farmers near a BSF outpost on January 18, which escalated into a brief clash. Banerjee urged residents to be cautious and alert the authorities if they detect any suspicious activities, including attempts to infiltrate or people with dubious intentions staying in hotels.

Banerjee also accused the BSF of aiding infiltration as part of the central government's alleged strategy to destabilise the state. The BSF refuted these allegations, asserting its commitment to guarding the border diligently. The Chief Minister expressed her hopes for improved relations between India and Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

