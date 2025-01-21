Left Menu

Call for NRI Representation in Indian Parliament Gains Momentum

A proposal was made to grant Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) representation in India's Parliament, highlighting their growing numbers and unique concerns. During a parliamentary committee meeting, led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, the potential for NRI representation was discussed along with enhancing skills for global employment opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2025 15:37 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 15:31 IST
Shashi Tharoor Image Credit: ANI
A pivotal suggestion to grant Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) representation in the Indian Parliament emerged during a recent parliamentary committee meeting focused on External Affairs. The recommendation addresses the escalating number of NRIs and their distinctive issues regarding diaspora interests.

Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda advocated for this initiative, drawing parallels with countries like Italy that have legislative reservations for citizens residing abroad. Such representation aims to better address NRI issues.

Chaired by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, the Standing Committee deliberated extensively on various issues concerning the Indian diaspora. Discussions with four diaspora-focused organizations were described as engaging and productive, with proposals for streamlined immigration of skilled workers to curb undesirable activities highlighted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

