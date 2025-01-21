Call for NRI Representation in Indian Parliament Gains Momentum

A pivotal suggestion to grant Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) representation in the Indian Parliament emerged during a recent parliamentary committee meeting focused on External Affairs. The recommendation addresses the escalating number of NRIs and their distinctive issues regarding diaspora interests.

Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda advocated for this initiative, drawing parallels with countries like Italy that have legislative reservations for citizens residing abroad. Such representation aims to better address NRI issues.

Chaired by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, the Standing Committee deliberated extensively on various issues concerning the Indian diaspora. Discussions with four diaspora-focused organizations were described as engaging and productive, with proposals for streamlined immigration of skilled workers to curb undesirable activities highlighted.

