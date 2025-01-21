Another Strike: Assam Police Apprehend Suspected Terror Member in Dhubri

The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police has detained another individual in Dhubri district as part of their ongoing anti-terror initiative, 'Operation Praghat'. The suspect, Ajibar Rahma, is believed to be linked to a fundamentalist terror group.

This marks the second arrest in the region within just four days, indicating a significant operation aimed at dismantling terror activities. The previous arrest occurred in Khudigaon, another area within the district, underlining the persistent threat authorities are targeting.

Since December last year, the operation has resulted in the apprehension of twelve suspected terrorists, including nationals from Bangladesh, highlighting the cross-border implications of this security threat. Unified efforts with neighboring states are a central strategy in curtailing the spread of sleeper cells.

(With inputs from agencies.)