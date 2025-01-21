Another Strike: Assam Police Apprehend Suspected Terror Member in Dhubri
Assam's Dhubri district saw another arrest linked to fundamentalist terror groups during 'Operation Praghat'. With twelve apprehensions so far, authorities continue their crackdown on terror networks, focusing on eliminating sleeper cells and subversive activities. The efforts involve coordination across multiple states, underlining a robust anti-terror initiative.
The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police has detained another individual in Dhubri district as part of their ongoing anti-terror initiative, 'Operation Praghat'. The suspect, Ajibar Rahma, is believed to be linked to a fundamentalist terror group.
This marks the second arrest in the region within just four days, indicating a significant operation aimed at dismantling terror activities. The previous arrest occurred in Khudigaon, another area within the district, underlining the persistent threat authorities are targeting.
Since December last year, the operation has resulted in the apprehension of twelve suspected terrorists, including nationals from Bangladesh, highlighting the cross-border implications of this security threat. Unified efforts with neighboring states are a central strategy in curtailing the spread of sleeper cells.
